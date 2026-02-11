Browns Announce Hiring Of New Special Teams Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns continue to round out Todd Monken’s first coaching staff with another key addition.

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Browns are hiring Byron Storer, formerly the assistant special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, to take over as Cleveland’s new special teams coordinator. The move gives Monken an experienced voice to lead a critical third phase of the game that often swings field position and momentum.

“Source: The #Browns are hiring #Packers Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer as their new Special Teams Coordinator. A big hire for HC Todd Monken, Storer has been a key assistant for Rich Bisaccia with the Raiders and Packers and now gets to run his own unit in Cleveland,” Meirov wrote.

Source: The #Browns are hiring #Packers Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer as their new Special Teams Coordinator. A big hire for HC Todd Monken, Storer has been a key assistant for Rich Bisaccia with the Raiders and Packers and now gets to run his own unit in… pic.twitter.com/7hmyhNb1xs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2026

Storer arrives in Cleveland with a strong reputation around the league for developing productive and disciplined units. He joined Green Bay in 2022 and helped oversee one of the franchise’s most consistent stretches in kickoff returns in years. During his time with the Packers, the team averaged more than 26 yards per return and ranked near the top of the league in field position margin.

He also played a role in developing standout returner Keisean Nixon into an All-Pro caliber player.

Before Green Bay, Storer built an extensive coaching resume across multiple stops. He worked with the Las Vegas Raiders staff under Rich Bisaccia and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers organizations.

Storer also has playing experience, having appeared in NFL games as a fullback earlier in his career before transitioning into coaching after an injury.

NEXT:

David Njoku’s Exit Signals A Bigger Shift For The Browns