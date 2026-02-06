Carson Schwesinger Just Entered Extremely Rare NFL Company

Carson Schwesinger had a season for the ages for the Cleveland Browns in 2025. He capped it off by winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the UCLA product made his mark at training camp and did not let up throughout the campaign. In 16 games, he made 156 combined tackles and 11 tackles for loss, with 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and two interceptions.

Schwesinger joined historic NFL company by winning DROY, becoming just the third player since 2000 to win the award as a second-round selection, joining fellow linebackers Shaquille Leonard and Kendrell Bell.

“Carson Schwesinger is only the third DROY this century drafted outside the 1st-round of the NFL Draft. All three were 2nd-round LB. Schwesinger – 2025 pick #33, Leonard – 2018 pick #36, Bell – 2001 pick #39,” Andrew Siciliano posted on X.

Leonard won the award for the Indianapolis Colts, and Bell played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of the first-round picks who have won the award as a linebacker include Terrell Suggs, Shawne Merriman, DeMeco Ryans, Jerod Mayo and Luke Kuechly. Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams was last year’s recipient.

The Browns needed every bit of Schwesinger’s excellence as they were without linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was out for the season with a career-threatening neck injury he suffered in 2024. Schwesinger teamed with Devin Bush Jr. to help the Browns overcome his absence and rank fourth in the NFL in total defense.

Schwesinger wasn’t the only Browns defender to earn a major award when the NFL handed out its honors during Super Bowl Week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was unanimously named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after setting the single-season sacks record.

Looking ahead, the Browns’ defense could be facing significant changes for the 2026 season. Not only is Bush eligible to become a free agent and is in line for a significant raise, but the status of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also remains in doubt after he was passed over for Cleveland’s head coaching job.

With Todd Monken now in charge, Schwartz reportedly doesn’t want to work for the organization anymore, which could have an effect on Schwesinger and the rest of his teammates.

