Insider Says Rumored Browns QB Is ‘Intriguing’

The Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate every possible path at quarterback this offseason, and one rumored name is generating increasing discussion.

Malik Willis has been mentioned as a potential external option for the Browns, and while opinions vary, at least one local insider believes he would bring something intriguing to the table.

During a recent segment on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi was asked a direct question: Is Willis better than what the Browns already have at quarterback?

Grossi did not offer a definitive answer, but he did not dismiss the idea either.

“He could be, he’s an intriguing talent,” Grossi said.

The Browns are navigating a complicated quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, along with his heavy cap space charge. Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes and development, yet he is still relatively unproven over a full season.

That is where Willis enters the conversation.

Still just 26 years old, Willis has rare athletic ability and a strong arm. His time in Green Bay as a backup allowed him to develop without the pressure of immediately carrying a franchise. When he did see action last season, he flashed mobility and playmaking ability that fit the modern NFL.

The appeal is obvious. Willis offers upside.

For head coach Todd Monken, who values mobility and play extension at the quarterback position, Willis checks several boxes. He can move outside the pocket, threaten defenses with his legs, and create off-script plays. Those traits are increasingly valuable in today’s game.

However, intrigue does not guarantee success.

While Willis is not a sure thing, he might be one of the more fascinating possibilities available if the Browns truly want to shake up their quarterback room.

If the Browns believe Willis has untapped potential, bringing him in could create competition and possibly uncover something more.

At minimum, he remains what Grossi described.

