Analyst Says Browns Addition Could Be Huge In 2026

There are many components to the Cleveland Browns’ rebuild of their offensive line this offseason. However, there is one player in particular who could be the key to the entire effort.

Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson may have received the largest new contracts, but veteran Elgton Jenkins might be the deal that makes the project click. A Pro Bowl guard, Jenkins is projected to be used as Cleveland’s starting center, a position he played briefly last season for the Green Bay Packers before getting injured.

His recovery is very important to Cleveland’s outlook, as analyst Lance Reisland predicts the new Browns lineman could have a big impact in 2026 if he can stay on the field.

“Elgton Jenkins could be an outstanding pickup for the Browns if he stays healthy. Plays with great balance, runs his feet on contact, uses independent hands in pass pro. Strong positioning, angles, fundamentals, mechanics. Just a really solid addition. Health will determine how big the impact is,” Reisland posted on X.

Elgton Jenkins could be an outstanding pickup for the #Browns if he stays healthy. Plays with great balance, runs his feet on contact, uses independent hands in pass pro. Strong positioning, angles, fundamentals, mechanics. Just a really solid addition. Health will determine how… pic.twitter.com/IGog2THb8d — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 16, 2026

After starting all 17 games in 2024, Jenkins suffered a fractured leg in Week 10 last season and missed the rest of the year. His absence may have been crucial as the Packers lost five straight games to close the season, including a playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

He was then released this offseason with a “failed physical” designation. However, the 30-year-old recently provided an encouraging update, saying he plans to be at the Browns’ facility for the start of the offseason program next month and to be ready for the season.

He would replace Ethan Pocic at center in Cleveland as the Browns are in the process of losing all five of their most-used offensive line starters from last season. That includes guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, and tackles Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin.

As part of the rebuild, they acquired Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans and gave him a three-year, $63 million contract extension, and signed Johnson away from the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year, $49.5 million deal. Jenkins’ two-year contract is reportedly worth $24 million.

So, after also re-signing Teven Jenkins, if the Browns can add a rookie lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, the unit should be able to grow together for at least the next couple of seasons.

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