Insider Sheds Light On Why Wyatt Teller Lost Playing Time Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ offense hasn’t been nearly as high-powered as fans or analysts hoped it would be coming into the year. Three quarterback changes haven’t helped, and they’ve been inconsistent all year, making it difficult to win many games.

One of their biggest inconsistencies comes from their offensive line, which has not only struggled with production, but they’ve also had a tough time keeping the same unit on the field. Injuries haven’t helped, but in a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” analyst Mary Kay Cabot pointed to a quality-of-play issue from one of their starters.

This seems to explain why Wyatt Teller was rotating with guard Teven Jenkins on Sunday and losing playing time.

“Kevin Stefanski has been watching the tape of Wyatt Teller and felt that he needed to take a little bit of a step back and alternate a little bit, and see if he couldn’t improve his play,” Cabot said.

What went into OL Wyatt Teller rotating in and out of the #Browns lineup on Sunday? @MaryKayCabot gives some insight. ▶️: https://t.co/v2ZRop2vUp pic.twitter.com/kTD15ABsFi — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 2, 2025

As Cabot indicated, Teller doesn’t appear to have any notable injuries or physical limitations in that way; rather, his play hasn’t been up to par this season.

Teller has been with the Browns since 2019, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, and made the Pro Bowl for three straight seasons (2021-2023). He’s shown some greatness in the past, but for whatever reason, 2025 has certainly not been his most dominant year.

It will be interesting to see what Stefanski does with this line for the rest of the season, especially given the team’s standing at the bottom of the AFC North.

It could be a good time for him to test out some of the team’s younger players over Teller, seeing if they have better options on the roster that could help them start the 2026 campaign on a better note.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Proved His MVP Case On Sunday