Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns, Kirk Cousins

With the bulk of free agency finished, the Cleveland Browns still have plenty of question marks at the quarterback position, even after trading for Kenny Pickett of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deshaun Watson and his twice-torn Achilles aren’t going to be a factor in 2025, and while it’s a fair bet that the team will select a quarterback at some point in the 2025 draft, there is still plenty of speculation that a Kirk Cousins trade could be on their radar.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland discussed the idea on air and said that despite Cousins being spotted multiple times in Cleveland on Thursday, he doesn’t believe it had anything to do with football.

“You realize that the Browns’ owner and coach and GM were having dinner at the same time with Abdul Carter in State College while Cousins was here,” Grossi said.

Kirk Cousins was spotted multiple times in Cleveland yesterday, but @TonyGrossi thinks it had nothing to do with football… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/dBLC7XN3fv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 28, 2025

It’s a fair point that Browns’ brass was out of town, so it’s anybody’s guess why Cousins could have been in town.

Perhaps he was waiting for everyone to get back in town and simply got there a day or two early to enjoy the city?

Grossi also pointed out that Cousins hasn’t been given permission to seek a trade and has already told the Atlanta Falcons he won’t waive his no-trade clause until after the draft, likely in an effort to avoid what happened to him last offseason when the Falcons drafted Michael Penix No. 8 overall right after signing Cousins to a huge free-agent deal.

Pickett has reportedly been told that he will have a chance to compete for the starting job, but it would be shocking if he entered Week 1 as the starter.

The Browns will be linked to Cousins until his situation gets resolved since they are the most obvious remaining destination when you look around the league, but that talk could be shut down if the team decides to take a quarterback high in April’s draft.

