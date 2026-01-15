Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns, Mike Tomlin

The AFC North quickly emerged as the key division in this year’s NFL head coaching cycle. The Cleveland Browns started it off by firing Kevin Stefanski before things really picked up when the Baltimore Ravens parted with John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin left the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, with Harbaugh off the market as quickly as he was on it, reportedly heading to the New York Giants, Tomlin’s future is coming into focus. Reports suggest that he will take at least one year off from coaching, which should eliminate him from Cleveland’s search.

That is why insider Mary Kay Cabot is shutting down speculation about the Browns and Tomlin.

“I think he probably will coach again, but I have heard that he is going to take this year off and do TV. … I would give up a first-round pick for Mike Tomlin. I doubt [the Steelers] would trade him to the Browns, but sure,” Cabot said.

For the past 18 seasons, Cleveland has had to directly compete against both Harbaugh and Tomlin, two of the best head coaches in recent NFL history. The division rivalries are among the fiercest in the entire league, which could also complicate any Browns pursuit of Tomlin.

Because he stepped away with two years remaining on his contract, Tomlin remains under the Steelers’ control. That means the Browns would have to trade for him rather than sign him outright.

So, it is unlikely that either side would help the other in that scenario. The Steelers would not want to face Tomlin in their division, while the Browns may hesitate to give up valuable assets, possibly including a first-round draft pick, to Pittsburgh.

Harbaugh’s decision to join the Giants also may have cost Cleveland another candidate. Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken had already interviewed with the Browns, but he is expected to remain on Harbaugh’s staff in New York.

The Browns still have plenty to choose from as they reportedly look for an offensive-minded head coach. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has emerged as a strong contender, and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is an intriguing option at just 30 years old.

In just a little more than a week, this Browns search has been highly eventful so far.

