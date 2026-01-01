Insider Sounds Confident About Andrew Berry’s Future

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns are riding high off another win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was their fourth in a row over their AFC North rival. It’s not the season many fans were hoping for, but there have been some promising developments on both sides of the ball, and the team has a chance to end the season on a two-game winning streak on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s a minor improvement from last year’s 3-14 season, but there is still plenty of work to be done to get this team back into contention. After the Bengals game, there will be big decisions to make in order to begin that process, though one insider believes a particular big move would be “surprising” for the Browns.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot stopped by to discuss the future of general manager Andrew Berry.

She was asked if owner Jimmy Haslam should fire or retain him, and she said it would be “surprising” if he isn’t with the team next year.

“I will actually be very, very surprised if Andrew Berry is not the general manager of the Cleveland Browns next week and for next season. I think all you have to do is look at this rookie class to see that they have some really, really good things going on with this rookie class. I think he has put down the foundation for their next playoff-caliber team. For their team that they hope can take them to the Super Bowl.”

The rookie class has been the biggest silver lining of this season, as it’s looking like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin, and potentially Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Sampson can all be foundational pieces moving forward. They have solidified multiple positions for the future, and this offseason, the front office can now focus on filling other areas of dire need, such as left tackle and wide receiver.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future in Cleveland is uncertain, but Berry’s is sounding like it is safe.

The next big task for him will be finding the right head coach if Stefanski winds up elsewhere.

