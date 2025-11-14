Insider Speaks Out On Browns Coach Amid Backlash

Cleveland Browns fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the state of their team, and much of that anger is being directed at head coach Kevin Stefanski. Both fans and analysts have questioned his leadership, arguing that he has not held players or members of his coaching staff accountable for the team’s ongoing struggles.

But Stefanski also isn’t content with how the Browns have been playing, and he’s trying to make some changes.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently defended Stefanski amid the accountability backlash he’s facing.

“(Kevin) gave up play-calling at the bye week. That’s accountability right there. He’s owning that situation,” Cabot said on 92.3 the Fan.

Job Security Questions Loom Despite Frustration

Stefanski recently turned over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, which is a sign that he’s willing to try something different and open to change. But it’s important to note that Stefanski had done this last year, and it didn’t result in any improvements. More importantly, the Browns suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the season just days after Rees became the play-caller, against the New York Jets in Week 10.

Some people feel that Stefanski is holding himself accountable, while others believe that he is clinging to his job and willing to do anything in order to stay as head coach. Either way, it sounds like its 50/50 right on on whether he will keep his job at the end of the season.

Speaking about special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and the rest of the organization, Cabot said this isn’t a team that fires people in the middle of the year. Therefore, Stefanski, Ventrone and others are likely safe, for now. Later on, all the accountability in the world may not be enough for Stefanski if the Browns haven’t shown any signs of progress.

