Emmitt Smith Has A Strong Opinion On Browns’ QB Situation

The 2025 NFL Draft was full of surprises, but one of the most surprising parts of the event was Shedeur Sanders’ slide in the draft. Some people projected him as high as a first-rounder, but he didn’t get selected until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns waited to give him his first opportunity, but when it came, he showed some flashes that gave fans hope for his future in this league. He also had some questionable moments in what was a roller coaster of a rookie season, but that’s to be expected out of a new quarterback trying to figure out their place.

Knowing that Sanders is still developing and doesn’t have a full year of starting experience in his belt, some people assumed that he would be the unquestioned Week 1 starter in 2026, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. New HC Todd Monken made it clear that the Browns haven’t made their decision on QB yet, which miffed legendary running back Emmitt Smith, who recently gave his thoughts on the “Up and Adams Show.”

“I guess coaches want to make sure that guys know that there is no security in their position, and they want them to compete for their job,” Smith said, adding, “What does Cleveland have? Absolutely nothing. So, what’s the debate?”

To Smith, Sanders is the best possible option for the Browns to move forward with, at least to start the season. He had those flashes of excellence last year, and his mobility and play-making abilities give him an upside that few Browns quarterbacks have had in recent history.

There are two other quarterbacks they could turn to on the roster, including Deshaun Watson, whose return date is still to be determined. Dillon Gabriel is their other option, but after getting some opportunities of his own last season, he struggled mightily on the field.

Sanders might not be a polished quarterback and still needs some time to grow and develop, but his upside could be too large to ignore. With his father being as legendary an athlete as he is, Sanders clearly comes from excellent athletic genes. If he gets the opportunity to explore those as the Browns’ quarterback, there’s no telling what he could look like in the NFL with more experience under his belt.

