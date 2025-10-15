Kevin Stefanski Sends 5-Word Message To His Critics

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their past 23 games, dating back to last season.

Some of those losses haven’t been close, and that’s despite having one of the best defenses in the game.

To add insult to injury, with an offensive-minded head coach, the Browns have failed to crack 20 points in 20 of those games, including all six this year.

That’s why some fans have had it with Kevin Stefanski, and several members of the media who used to stand up for him are done defending him.

Nevertheless, Stefanski is unbothered by the criticism.

“I don’t listen to it,” Stefanski said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked how he deals with outside noise and criticism. "I don't listen to it." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 15, 2025

Of course, it’s not like he was going to say anything different.

Stefanski has been open about the need for better coaching and execution.

Then again, it doesn’t hold a lot of weight when you realize that he’s been saying that after almost every loss since he was hired in 2020.

Granted, it wouldn’t be fair or accurate to say he’s not a good coach.

He has two NFL Coach of the Year awards to back up his case.

Though he might be primarily to blame for how things have gone lately, general manager Andrew Berry hasn’t put him in a position to succeed with the roster he’s given him.

Yet, none of that matters at this point.

There’s simply no real argument to keep a head coach after two dreadful seasons like this.

There’s time to turn things around, but it doesn’t look promising.

