Insider Warns Browns Not To Lose Game Against Eagles

The Cleveland Browns have struggled at the start of the 2024 NFL season, falling to 1-4 after losing three straight contests.

Cleveland faces another tough test this weekend, heading to Philadelphia to face a 2-2 Eagles team that is slated to get their two star wide receivers – A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith – back this week.

Philadelphia comes in as the fresher team, having just enjoyed a bye week with only one player who was not a full participant in all three practices this week on their injury report.

Despite everything lining up against the Browns, insider Tony Grossi is sending a warning to the Browns should they lose to the Eagles this weekend.

On X, Grossi warned that the team will come home to the not-so-friendly confines of Huntington Bank Stadium if the Browns are 1-5 heading into Week 7.

“I know one thing: if the Browns don’t perform a lot better than they did last week in Washington, they are going to come to angry mob next week against the Cincinnati Bengals,” Grossi said.

Tony’s Take on Browns v Eagles. pic.twitter.com/B4Jt7TK74N — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 12, 2024

Grossi called the offense “pathetic” and questioned if fans in Pittsburgh would be “lighting victory cigars” after the Eagles contest to celebrate a Philly victory over the Browns.

Cleveland’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, recording less than 240 yards per outing through five weeks to rank as the league’s worst to date.

The Browns’ only win this season was on the road, giving fans hope that Cleveland can earn its second victory this weekend.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Reveals How Team Must Defend Saquon Barkley