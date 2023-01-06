Browns Nation

Is DC Joe Woods Done After Sunday?

One consistency through the 2022 Cleveland Browns season has been inconsistency especially defensively.

For this reason, fans have been calling for Joe Woods to be fired for weeks and months.

Woods seemed to speak in vague terms on Thursday about whether Browns fans will see him again after this week’s game in Pittsburgh.

 

Woods Hopes To See Cleveland Media Again

After his final pregame press conference of the season, Woods said:

“Hopefully I get to talk to you guys again…”

 

Woods Has No Regrets

Woods was asked if he would change anything, and he said:

“No. Not really…”

 

Jadeveon Clowney’s Comments Point To Ongoing Defensive Turmoil

Joe Woods’s press conference was early Thursday, hours before Mary Kay Cabot published her article about Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney made a lot of inflammatory remarks while expressing his overall unhappiness with how he was used this season.

He said he likely would not be back next year though he hinted that could change if things around the building were different.

We can read that comment several ways such as if Woods is gone, Clowney could return, or Clowney expects Woods to be gone.

Either way, the waning hours of the Browns season are filled with defensive drama, and it indicates that locker room discord has been brewing for months.

Woods will certainly be asked about Clowney’s comments before the Browns pack it in for the season, and it will be interesting to hear his take on them.

These comments could be the final impetus for the Browns to fire Woods after Sunday’s game.

Comments

  1. Concerned Browns Fan says

    Joe Woods scheme, does not match the skillset of our players. The defense and special teams, are the reasons why the Browns are not in the playoffs.

    If Joe is fired, it would be an injustice that Mike Prifer ,would be allowed to stay with the team. He has had five years to make improvements, yet special teams, and its players have failed to be properly developed under his leadership!

    There is so much talk about firing Joe Woods, but there should be just as much chatter, to replace Mike Pfifer.

