Browns Nation News And Notes (1/6/23)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, January 6, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns have one more game to play in this tumultuous 2022 season.

That is a 1:00 PM, Sunday game at Pittsburgh.

The best way to conclude this season is with a win.

Thursday’s injury report headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes as we attempt to assess who will be healthy to play.

 

Thursday Injury Report

D’Ernest Johnson, whose name popped up on Wednesday with a shoulder injury that prevented him from practicing, was back at practice on a limited basis.

Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward continue to deal with their injuries to the ankle and foot respectively.

Neither practiced so it gives further credence to Coach Stefanski’s statement earlier in the week that he was not sure if they would play on Sunday.

A new issue the team is dealing with is Ethan Pocic missing practice on Thursday with an illness.

 

Browns Donate To Damar Hamlin’s Charity

The Cleveland Browns, in conjunction with many other NFL teams and individuals, made a donation to Damar Hamlin‘s charity/toy drive called Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.

The Colts, Patriots, Commanders, and Texans are among other teams who have donated.

The Browns donated $10,003.

Damar Hamlin’s doctors reported on Thursday that he is continuing to improve.

This is outstanding news attributed to the often unrecognized but extremely heroic efforts of first responders and medical professionals including Denny Kellington who performed life-saving CPR on Hamlin on the field Monday night.

Hamlin will have a lot of toys to buy when he recovers because his charity’s toy drive currently has $7.75 million dollars in donations.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

