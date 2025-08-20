Isaiah Bond Names Browns WR He Admired Growing Up

The Cleveland Browns moved quickly to address their receiving depth this week, signing undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond to a three-year fully guaranteed contract.

Bond was once projected as a potential Day Two draft selection before sexual assault allegations derailed his draft stock.

Those charges were dismissed last week when a Texas grand jury returned a “no-bill” decision.

Bond met with Cleveland media for the first time and revealed which Browns receiver influenced his football journey.

“I admired Jerry Jeudy growing up. That’s the reason I went to Alabama. When my agent said the Browns want you, I said ‘Let’s go.’ Just to be under the wing of a guy like Jerry Jeudy to pick his brain and for him to give me some tips, I said that was a no-brainer,” Bond said.

The connection between Bond and Cleveland runs deeper than just Jeudy’s presence.

Bond spent his first collegiate season at Alabama under Tommy Rees, who now coordinates Cleveland’s offense.

That existing relationship helped make his decision simple when the Browns called.

Bond transferred from Alabama to Texas for the 2024 season after two years with the Crimson Tide.

He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns with the Longhorns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. His college career totaled 99 catches for 1,428 yards across 41 games.

Speed defines Bond’s game. His acceleration allows him to separate from defenders and create explosive plays downfield.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely find creative ways to utilize those traits through various route concepts and designed touches.

The timing works perfectly for both sides. Cleveland needed another weapon in their passing attack while Bond needed an opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

Playing alongside Jeudy and working under a familiar coordinator gives the young receiver the foundation he needs to succeed at the NFL level.

NEXT:

Analyst Slams Browns' Handling Of Shedeur Sanders