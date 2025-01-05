Kevin Stefanski Hints At Hiring New Position Coach This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024-25 season ended mercifully on Saturday when they lost 35-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

At 3-14, the team will at least have a top-3 draft pick to look forward to.

Some big changes are certainly coming, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson have already been fired.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently hinted at making another new hire this offseason.

92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter shared on X that Stefanski said there’s a chance he could hire a quarterback coach this offseason but added that that is “something he needs to work through.”

Kevin Stefanski said there's a chance he could also hire a QBs coach this offseason, but that is something he needs to work through #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 5, 2025

Given how things have gone for the Browns at the quarterback position this season, there is no question this team could benefit from hiring a QB coach.

Ashton Grant has been the team’s offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach for the past two years.

However, the coaching staff does not include a specific quarterback coach.

Dorsey and Dickerson lasted just one season in their roles and were axed less than 24 hours after losing the season finale, so it’s clear the Browns are serious about righting this ship as quickly as possible.

The Browns still owe Deshaun Watson an unfathomable amount of guaranteed money over the next two years, and there’s no way out of the contract, so this team has no choice but to do everything possible to recoup some sort of return on that investment.

It sounds like Stefanski’s job is safe, as it should be, but it will be interesting to see who else joins his staff in the offseason.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Should Not Be Given A Chance To Run Draft