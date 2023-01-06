Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns “Good Guy” Award

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was awarded the Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award.

This award is given annually by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) to the player who cooperates with the media and is a positive influence in the community and within the locker room.

#Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has won the PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award, given annually to a player to highlight their cooperation with the media and for the way a player carries themselves in the community and with their team. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 5, 2023

Brissett Earned This Award

The PFWA made the right choice.

Not many players could have handled the changing quarterback landscape of the 2022 season as well as Brissett.

He was a leader on and off the field.

His Halloween fashion show for the kids was a highlight of his off-the-field community work in Cleveland this season.

Brissett dressed as the video game character Mario and was seen talking, laughing, and dancing with the kids.

He also enlisted players to dress up and participate in the fashion show.

Will Brissett Return In 2023?

For a Browns team that fell short of expectations, everyone will be evaluated.

As QB1 for 11 games, Brissett had a 4-7 record, but some of those losses were not directly attributed to him.

He passed for 2,608 yards and had 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

On 4th-and-10 and the game on the line, #Browns TE David Njoku makes an incredible one-handed TD grab. Holy smokes. Tampa and Cleveland tied at 17.pic.twitter.com/TcN6eNC0Sf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

Brissett is an asset on the team and in the locker room, but he may have aspirations of getting a QB1 job elsewhere, or the Browns may go another direction in 2023.

His 2022 contract with the Browns was a one-year deal for $4.65 million.

It is really hard to say where Brissett’s NFL future will take him, but one thing is true, Jacoby Brissett was a blessing to this Browns team in a very difficult season.