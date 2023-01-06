Browns Nation

Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns “Good Guy” Award

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was awarded the Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award.

This award is given annually by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) to the player who cooperates with the media and is a positive influence in the community and within the locker room.

 

Brissett Earned This Award

The PFWA made the right choice.

Not many players could have handled the changing quarterback landscape of the 2022 season as well as Brissett.

He was a leader on and off the field.

His Halloween fashion show for the kids was a highlight of his off-the-field community work in Cleveland this season.

Brissett dressed as the video game character Mario and was seen talking, laughing, and dancing with the kids.

He also enlisted players to dress up and participate in the fashion show.

 

Will Brissett Return In 2023?

For a Browns team that fell short of expectations, everyone will be evaluated.

As QB1 for 11 games, Brissett had a 4-7 record, but some of those losses were not directly attributed to him.

He passed for 2,608 yards and had 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Brissett is an asset on the team and in the locker room, but he may have aspirations of getting a QB1 job elsewhere, or the Browns may go another direction in 2023.

His 2022 contract with the Browns was a one-year deal for $4.65 million.

It is really hard to say where Brissett’s NFL future will take him, but one thing is true, Jacoby Brissett was a blessing to this Browns team in a very difficult season.

 

Comments

  1. Concerned Browns Fan says

    This might be the best article that I’ve read of yours Wendy. Jacoby is a winner, leader, and his teammates want to play for him. Not many of those losses were because of him. People can say, that he threw late game interceptions, but he was forced to try and make a play, which is not how he is built.
    The defense and special teams, let Jacoby down. Hopefully he goes to a situation, that suits his skillset, and he can lead a team to many wins. It will be sad to see him leave, but he has earned a chance to be a teams QB1.

