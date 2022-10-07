Browns Nation

Thursday Night Proved Why Kevin Stefanski Is A Fine Coach

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

There has been some pushback regarding head coach Kevin Stefanski after the Cleveland Browns lost their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns had a three-point lead with less than ten minutes left but allowed the Falcons to set up Younghoe Koo for two field-goal conversions.

Cleveland’s inability to stop opponents in the final quarter also cost them a victory in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

What’s frustrating is that the Jets made the comeback by scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes.

However, some Browns fans are grateful for Stefanski after seeing the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland sports podcaster Nick Pedone tweeted, “Alright. These coaches make me grateful for Kevin Stefanski.”

The Broncos and the Colts fought in a game featuring inept coaching on both sides.

Both teams failed to score a touchdown despite some trips to the other team’s red zone.

Nathaniel Hackett has greater infamy because he was knocking at the end zone on their final play.

But instead of running the ball with Melvin Gordon III, they attempted a pass to Courtland Sutton.

Aside from Stephon Gilmore batting the ball away, quarterback Russell Wilson failed to see an open K.J. Hamler.

Meanwhile, Frank Reich could not punch the ball into the end zone despite having Michael Pittman Jr., Mo Alie-Cox, and Jonathan Taylor.

 

Browns Are Doing Fairly Good

Browns fans should be happy to see where their team is at through four weeks after the Colts-Broncos game.

They are at 2-2, which could have been 4-0 if not for some late-game blunders.

The Browns are also at .500 despite having a backup quarterback and some injured players on their defensive front.

Cleveland also has one of the best rushing attacks with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Therefore, Stefanski is doing better than some of his fellow coaches.

