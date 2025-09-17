Texans Sign Former Browns TE

The Cleveland Browns have lost one of their depth pieces.

Practice squad tight end Brenden Bates is heading to the Houston Texans.

He will give the Texans another blocking option for their reshaped offensive line and running game.

#Texans sign tight end Brendan Bates to 53-man roster, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 17, 2025

Earlier reports revealed that Bates had opted out of his practice squad contract with the Browns, which is usually something that precedes a player signing with another team.

That’s the risk of keeping players on the practice squad.

Then again, given the Browns’ current tight end situation, they didn’t seem to need him much.

An Ohio native, Bates entered the NFL with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

He made seven appearances last season, five with the New York Jets and two with Cleveland.

He has yet to record his first career reception, but at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, the Texans will welcome his physicality.

As for the Browns, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been as good as advertised, with 12 receptions for 111 receiving yards in his first two NFL games.

Even with another solid pass catcher in David Njoku at the position, Fannin should get a more prominent role as the weeks go by.

They also have Blake Whiteheart on the 53-man roster, and now have an open spot on their practice squad.

