Jameis Winston Had Apology For Teammates After Monday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns put on an offensive show against the Denver Broncos’ solid defense.

Unfortunately, two self-inflicted wounds prevented them from getting the win.

Jameis Winston was great for the most part, but he threw two pick-sixes in what ended up being a nine-point loss.

Following the game, the former No. 1 pick apologized to his teammates for his miscues, vowing to change and be better for his team (via Mary Kay Cabot).

This was far from surprising.

This has been the case with Winston throughout his entire career.

He’s been better at taking care of the football this season, but his tendencies show up occasionally.

Even so, as bad as that was, it also showed that he’s still the best candidate to start for this team, not only this season but also in the future.

Winston needs to improve, and there’s skepticism about whether he’ll ever change.

Still, he did manage to throw for a whopping 497 yards and four touchdowns and put up 32 points against one of the best defenses in the game.

In the end, it was the most Jameis Winston stat line ever.

Almost 500 passing yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a loss.

He’s a veteran, but hopefully, he will be able to learn from it and finally live up to his incredible talent.

Despite the loss, this may have been the team’s best offensive performance in quite some time.

