Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About ‘Snow Game’ Versus Steelers

The Cleveland Browns endured a disappointing 2024 NFL season, finishing with a record of 3-14 and placing last in the AFC North.

A myriad of things went wrong throughout the season, including Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles and other injuries on both sides of the ball.

When Watson went down, head coach Kevin Stefanski elevated Jameis Winston as the team’s starter to try and ignite an offense that was one of the worst outfits in the league.

Winston immediately revitalized the team, confidently throwing the football and elevating the passing game.

While it didn’t result in as many wins, Winston did play in one of the most memorable games of the season as he led the Browns to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snow game.

In an appearance on ESPN, Winston admitted he wasn’t sure what to expect other than he needed to deal with the weather.

“I didn’t know what to expect. But it was actually peaceful. If you were watching the game, first there was no snow, then it just started dumping on us. I was like, oh my gosh, I’m really in this snow and have nowhere to go,” Winston said.

Winston and the offense found ways to move the chains despite snow falling heavily in the second half.

The quarterback finished with 219 yards and one interception but set the team up to score at the goal line.

It was a fun weather game and one of the lone bright spots for Cleveland.

