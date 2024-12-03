Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Jameis Winston Made Franchise History In Loss To Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Denver Broncos in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns came oh-so-close to defeating their third team with a winning record this season, taking a 32-31 lead over the Denver Broncos mid-way through the fourth quarter.

A 27-yard field goal from Denver kicker Wil Lutz proved to be the decisive score for Denver, and a late pick-six from cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian helped the Broncos earn a 41-32 victory on Monday over the Browns.

Aside from throwing three interceptions – and two costly pick-sixes – Jameis Winston set a new franchise record for passing yards in a contest, surpassing the mark set by Josh McCown by accumulating 497 passing yards on Monday.

Winston finished the game by completing 34 of his 58 pass attempts, crushing the Browns’ previous best total McCown set when threw for 457 passing yards.

The 30-year-old quarterback also threw for four touchdowns while being picked off three times in the contest.

His 497 yards were a personal best total, too; Winston had exceeded 450 passing yards on two other occasions while with Tampa Bay.

Winston’s previous best was 458 yards against the Detroit Lions in 2019.

His other outing with over 450 yards came a week earlier that season as Winston had 456 passing yards against the Colts.

On the season, Winston has now passed for 1,763 yards, completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Browns fell to 3-9 with the loss to Denver, ensuring the team will have a losing season for the third time in four years.

Browns Nation