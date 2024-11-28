Jameis Winston Named Among ‘Most Interesting’ QBs Available This Offseason

After a carousel of quarterbacks last season, the Cleveland Browns looked to add stability to the position by signing veteran Jameis Winston to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason.

The move has paid off for the Browns as he has revitalized the Cleveland offense after replacing injured starter Deshaun Watson.

Through four starts, Winston is 2-2, having completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,183 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While those numbers are far from impressive, Winston’s stats have been serviceable, especially compared to those of his predecessor.

It’s one thing that makes him an intriguing player to follow during the 2025 NFL offseason.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler agrees with that assessment.

In an article naming the “most interesting” quarterbacks available this offseason, the insider identified Winston as one of three signal-callers who he’ll track this offseason.

“He has been reenergized in Cleveland, which is 2-2 in games he has started this season. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore have increased their numbers since Winston took over. He is comfortable working from under center and running play-action off Kevin Stefanski staples,” Fowler wrote.

The insider added that Cleveland may look to retain Winston’s services this year as the Browns are rumored to want competition for Watson next year.

In seven games, Watson completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Browns limped to a 1-6 record with Watson under center, another area of concern for Cleveland’s front office.

Fowler added Minnesota’s Sam Darnold and Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins as two other quarterbacks who are intriguing players to watch this offseason.

