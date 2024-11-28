Jameis Winston Reveals What He Learned From Sean Payton, Drew Brees

Long before he made it to the Cleveland Browns, Jameis Winston was expected to be the next big thing in the National Football League.

The former No. 1 pick had excelled at Florida State, and given his physical traits, he was projected to be a star from day one.

It didn’t take long before Winston showed his ability to put up huge numbers, but his proneness to turning the ball over eventually doomed him.

Notably, Winston has taken things down a notch or two in that regard, primarily thanks to his evolution and all the years he’s spent in the league.

As he prepares to face one of his former head coaches, he looked back on that.

Winston talked to Rich Eisen about what he learned from his days with Sean Payton.

“They were so much decision-oriented and not outcome-oriented,” Winston said.

He claimed that he and Drew Brees had a decision-oriented approach.

That meant taking fewer risks and being more efficient, not always going for the home run.

Winston praised former coach Bruce Arians and didn’t look down on his style.

He’s glad he had the opportunity to play for such different coaches.

Coaching has a lot to do with a player’s success and development, or lack thereof.

We’ve seen that over and over.

Arians was an offensive guru, but perhaps he wasn’t the guy Winston needed by his side.

In an alternate universe, he could have become the superstar he was destined to be.

