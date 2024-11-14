Jameis Winston Reveals Browns’ Approach With 2-7 Record

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a precarious position with a 2-7 record, their playoff hopes barely alive.

Yet as they prepare for their Week 11 clash against the Saints in New Orleans, there’s no sign of surrender.

The matchup brings an intriguing storyline, as former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston steps in as Cleveland’s starter.

Winston’s trademark optimism shines through despite the Browns’ struggles.

Speaking about the team’s mindset coming out of the bye week, he emphasized a measured approach.

“One play at a time,” Winston told 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. “We cannot fall victim to what’s behind us. We cannot press too far to what’s ahead of us. We got to focus on one day, one play, executing it perfectly. One play at a time.”

QB Jameis Winston on the approach for the 2-7 #Browns coming off of the bye week pic.twitter.com/eMeIfkoaT0 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 13, 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Winston would continue as the starting quarterback for Week 11.

This marks Winston’s third consecutive start since stepping in for Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

The decision sets the stage for Winston’s return to New Orleans, adding a compelling layer to this matchup between two teams seeking to turn their seasons around.

Winston’s connection to New Orleans runs deep. During his four-year tenure with the Saints, he appeared in 21 games and started 10, but his impact extended beyond the statistics.

His energetic personality and genuine appreciation for the city endeared him to the New Orleans faithful. Many fans had hoped the team would bring him back this season, even in a backup role.

Before departing New Orleans, Winston penned an emotional farewell to the city, demonstrating the mutual affection between the player and the community.

Saints fans, who might have appreciated having Winston available during Derek Carr’s recent three-week absence, will now watch their former quarterback lead the opposing sideline.

While Winston can expect a warm reception during pregame festivities, however, that goodwill likely ends at kickoff.

NEXT:

Jordan Hicks Reveals Recent Struggles He's Dealt With