Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Reveals Browns’ Approach With 2-7 Record

Jameis Winston Reveals Browns’ Approach With 2-7 Record

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a precarious position with a 2-7 record, their playoff hopes barely alive.

Yet as they prepare for their Week 11 clash against the Saints in New Orleans, there’s no sign of surrender.

The matchup brings an intriguing storyline, as former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston steps in as Cleveland’s starter.

Winston’s trademark optimism shines through despite the Browns’ struggles.

Speaking about the team’s mindset coming out of the bye week, he emphasized a measured approach.

“One play at a time,” Winston told 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. “We cannot fall victim to what’s behind us. We cannot press too far to what’s ahead of us. We got to focus on one day, one play, executing it perfectly. One play at a time.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Winston would continue as the starting quarterback for Week 11.

This marks Winston’s third consecutive start since stepping in for Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

The decision sets the stage for Winston’s return to New Orleans, adding a compelling layer to this matchup between two teams seeking to turn their seasons around.

Winston’s connection to New Orleans runs deep. During his four-year tenure with the Saints, he appeared in 21 games and started 10, but his impact extended beyond the statistics.

His energetic personality and genuine appreciation for the city endeared him to the New Orleans faithful. Many fans had hoped the team would bring him back this season, even in a backup role.

Before departing New Orleans, Winston penned an emotional farewell to the city, demonstrating the mutual affection between the player and the community.

Saints fans, who might have appreciated having Winston available during Derek Carr’s recent three-week absence, will now watch their former quarterback lead the opposing sideline.

While Winston can expect a warm reception during pregame festivities, however, that goodwill likely ends at kickoff.

NEXT:  Jordan Hicks Reveals Recent Struggles He's Dealt With
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation