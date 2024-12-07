Jamies Winston Is Leading An Impressive Stat This Season

The Cleveland Browns could’ve had a proficient offense all season long.

Unfortunately, the injuries to the offensive line, and Deshaun Watson’s play, didn’t do much to help their case.

But now that the team was forced to turn to Jameis Winston, he’s finally showing what he could’ve done all along.

As shown by BrownsMuse on X, the former No. 1 pick is leading the league in passing yards per game (min. 5 starts).

Most Passing Yards Per Game for Starting QB's This Season (MIN. 5 Starts) 336.0 — Jameis Winston

278.1 — Joe Burrow

271.0 — Russell Wilson

270.1 — Geno Smith

— BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) December 6, 2024

After the explosion vs. the Denver Broncos, Winston is now averaging a whopping 336.0 passing yards per game.

He’s averaging more passing yards per game than the likes of Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, and Tua Tagovialoa.

Needless to say, that speaks volumes about his arm and how the Browns can now have an explosive and vertical offense with him out there.

Of course, everybody’s more than familiar with the Jameis Winston experience by now.

As talented and physically gifted as he’s always been, Winston is also infamous for his tendency to put the ball in harm’s way.

That was the case as well in the loss to the Broncos, as he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned all the way back to the endzone.

All in all, even with his miscues and the turnovers, the Browns could’ve still been in the playoff race if he had been their starter in Week 1 or if the team hadn’t waited so long to give him an opportunity.

