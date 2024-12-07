Kevin Stefanski Confused Browns Players In Viral Hard Knocks Clip

For the first time, HBO is showcasing an entire division for the second portion of their Hard Knocks series, focusing their attention on the AFC North.

Cleveland’s time to shine has come in its worst season under head coach Kevin Stefanski as the Browns are off to a 3-9 record in 2024.

Still, the coach is looking to inspire his players and keep them motivated for the remaining five games of this regular season.

Stefanski’s latest inspirational words may have gone over the heads of his players, however.

In a now-viral video, Stefanski looks to have confused the Browns players with his motivational ploy, making several players – including Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward – look confused about what message Stefanski was attempting to convey.

“Who wants to be in the playoffs? Raise your hand. Guess what? You’re in the (expletive) playoffs! You wanna be in the playoffs? Congratulations you’ve made it to the playoffs!” Stefanski said.

Kevin Stefanski on #HardKnocks with the #Browns sitting at 3-8 (now 3-9): "Who wants to be in the playoffs? Raise your hand. Guess what? You're in the f*ckin' playoffs! You wanna be in the playoffs? Congratulations you've made it to the playoffs!" Even the players look puzzled. pic.twitter.com/bcx9mxFghV — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 5, 2024

Stefanski pointed to the strong slate the Browns face at the end of the season, a schedule that includes all three AFC North squads along with Kansas City and Miami.

The Chiefs are 11-1 and have the inside track for the top AFC playoff spot.

Additionally, the Dolphins – while just 5-7 – have a stronger path to the playoffs than the Browns enjoy with five games remaining this year.

In the division, Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have winning records and would make the AFC postseason if the season ended tomorrow.

Cleveland’s only remaining contest against a team that is not in strong contention for the playoffs is against the Bengals; Cincinnati has a 4-8 record this season.

NEXT:

Browns Fan Sounds Off About The State Of The Team