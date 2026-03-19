Jarvis Landry Turns Heads With Statement About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of organizational challenges over the past several years. Between head coach and personnel changes, front office shake-ups, and a rotating door of different players, especially quarterbacks, there hasn’t been much stability in Cleveland lately.

Players, fans, and analysts alike are craving some consistency, and the hope is that new head coach Todd Monken can provide that. Monken comes to the Browns highly regarded as an offensive coordinator during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and there’s a growing belief that he’s going to be a change agent, turning the tides for this franchise.

Monken’s arrival, of course, comes on the heels of Kevin Stefanski’s departure, who experienced a roller coaster of likability during his time with the team. Stefanski won the Coach of the Year award, a signal that he did some positive things with this organization, but it was clear that he had lost the locker room during his final season, if not before.

Jarvis Landry shared this in a recent conversation via ESPN Cleveland, particularly noting Stefanski’s age and how it didn’t directly correlate to strong interactions with his athletes.

“You expect most of these coaches that are younger to be more personable, more relatable with their players, and most cases it just doesn’t work out that way,” Landry said.

“You expect most of these coaches that are younger to be more personable, more relatable with their players, and most cases it just doesn’t work out that way,” – former Browns WR Jarvis Landry on Kevin Stefanski pic.twitter.com/vvozM120re — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 18, 2026

As Landry indicated, for whatever reason, Stefanski’s personality and overall vibe didn’t gel with most of the players in the locker room. For a team to be successful, the players need to be locked in and fully trust their coach. If they don’t feel connected to them, it’s hard for everything to be in sync and flow well.

Monken certainly brings a different perspective as an older coach with more experience, and that type of tenure typically comes with more respect. Lamar Jackson and his teammates responded to him well in Baltimore, which was a main reason why their offense was so successful. The Browns could start to see the effects of his leadership sooner rather than later, which will hopefully lead to tangible results, both on and off the field.

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