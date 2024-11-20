Jedrick Wills Has Honest Admission About His ‘Business Decision’ Comments

Jedrick Wills Jr. has rejoined the Cleveland Browns’ practice lineup ahead of Thursday night’s crucial Pittsburgh Steelers matchup, marking his return after an extended absence.

The offensive tackle’s recent journey has been anything but straightforward, particularly after his right knee issues – the same one that required surgery last year – resurfaced.

The situation took an unexpected turn when he lost his starting spot to Dawand Jones before Week 10’s bye.

The benching itself wasn’t the only source of controversy. Wills sparked discussions with his “business decision” remarks, explaining his absence from the Ravens game on October 27 due to his knee condition.

The plot thickened when he suited up against the Chargers the following week, only to find himself on the bench.

His subsequent scratch from the Saints game prompted head coach Kevin Stefanski to step in, emphasizing that health concerns, not Wills’ comments, drove the decision.

In a recent exchange shared by ESPN’s coop on X, Wills addressed the fallout from his “business decision” statement head-on.

“It probably rubbed a lot of people wrong but it is what it is,” he stated. “Everyone heard me explain what I said so like I don’t really care to be honest.”

#Browns Jed Wills on if he feels like his “business decision” comments last week. “It probably rubbed a lot of people wrong but it is what it is. Everyone heard me explain what I said so like I don’t really care to be honest.” — Coop (@JJCoop25) November 19, 2024

While fan reaction to Wills’ comments has been largely negative, with criticism mounting over his season performance across various platforms, his primary concern centered on ensuring the coaching staff understood his perspective.

The situation found its resolution when Stefanski publicly contextualized Wills’ comments, offering clarity on its meaning.

Stefanski later made it clear that future roster decisions would remain independent of any previous remarks.

His public stance effectively helped defuse the tension surrounding the situation, providing a path forward for both the player and the team.

