Browns Nation

Thursday, September 19, 2024
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Outside of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, the Cleveland Browns defense has held opponents to 22 points over the past six quarters.

One reason for that strong defensive effort is Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The linebacker has a team-best 16 tackles – with two tackles for loss – and a pass deflection for the Browns through two games.

While Owusu-Koramoah believes he has played well to start the season, the 6-foot-2 defender also acknowledges that he can do better.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared an interview with Owusu-Koramoah on X as the athlete gave an honest assessment of where his play is now and where his play can improve in 2024.

“I’m off to like a spectacular starter, but I still have stuff to fix, basic stuff to fix, too,” Owusu-Koramoah said.

Owusu-Koramoah explained that he is focusing on “the fundamentals” for this year, things he has emphasized in his workouts both this season and last year.

He added that his primary focus is on being more patient in reading the play instead of “guessing” where the offense is trying to get on each play.

The linebacker surmised that he is trying to find a happy medium where he does not delay his reaction time too significantly as he reads the play.

Last year, Owusu-Koramoah finished the regular season with 101 tackles, 20 of those tackles for losses.

He also recorded six pass deflections, five quarterback hits, and two interceptions as he earned his only Pro Bowl appearance following the 2023 season.

Browns Nation