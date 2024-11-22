Browns Nation

Friday, November 22, 2024
Myles Garrett Puts T.J. Watt On Notice After Win Over Steelers

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Cleveland Browns’ home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers was between Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.

Analysts were excited to see what Garrett – the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipient – would do in comparison to Watt, a past winner in his own right.

Garrett did not disappoint as the defensive end recorded three sacks on his way to five tackles against Pittsburgh.

Watt, however, was held to only four tackles, including one that went for a loss.

The Browns’ defender not only won the battle, but he also proved why he’s one of the game’s elite players.

He wasn’t shy about sharing that after the fact, either.

In a postgame interview, Garrett put Watt on notice about which player is the best at the position.

“I’m number one,” Garrett said, adding, “That’s from edge defender one, edge one, to defensive player of the year. I’m the guy. That runs through me. There’s no other person being defended as I am or schemed or planned against like I am. It just goes to show you that you can throw it out the window; I’m going to find a way.”

Garrett admitted earlier in the video that he and Watt only spoke at the coin toss.

The Browns defender also admitted that he had a “lot of respect” for Watt and his teammates as well.

Browns Nation