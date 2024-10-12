Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Impressive Stat This Season

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns in recent weeks as they are riding a three-game losing streak into a tough Week 6 matchup against the Philadephia Eagles.

While the Browns are seeking their second win of the 2024 NFL season, the Eagles are coming off a bye week and will have their top two receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, returning to action.

Offensively, Cleveland has been abysmal as it ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple metrics.

The offensive line play has been horrid, but so has the play of Deshaun Watson, who is clearly not a top-tier starting quarterback in the league anymore.

Defensively, though, there have been some bright spots, as that unit has been able to keep the Browns in games.

For example, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been having a strong year and recently posted a stat line that only San Francisco 49ers superstar Fred Warner can match.

“[Jeremiah is] one of only two players in 2024 to record one sack, one interception [and] one forced fumble in a single game,” the Browns posted on X.

Owusu-Koramoah is arguably the team’s second-best defender behind Myles Garrett as he is a mobile and versatile linebacker who can line up anywhere on the field.

His speed and physicality pop on film, as he’s excellent in the open field making tackles and can even drop back in coverage if needed.

While the Browns offense remains a mess, they can at least hang their hats on a defense that continues to compete each week.

Philadelphia will be a tough challenge, so the defense will again need to show up to give Cleveland any hope of a victory.

