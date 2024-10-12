Browns Nation

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Browns Need Big Games From 3 Players To Beat Eagles

By
Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.
Martin Emerson Jr. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have played three teams from the NFC East this season, losing all three contests thus far.

When the Browns travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, Cleveland will need strong performances from some of their top players to win their final contest against that NFC divisional foe.

Here are three players the Browns need to have strong games in Sunday’s contest.

Martin “M.J.” Emerson

The Browns have multiple players who are out this week from the defensive backfield, meaning that the cornerback position will be critical against the Eagles this week.

Emerson – who earned the nickname “Emerson Island” after last year’s strong performance in man-pressing coverage – has allowed three touchdowns this year after not allowing a single one in 2023.

The cornerback will have to rebound for Cleveland this week to keep Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts from hurting the Browns through the air.

Jerome Ford

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled this season, and it’s hard to see the passing game improving this week, unfortunately.

Instead, the team should focus on what it has traditionally done well under head coach Kevin Stefanski: run the football.

Cleveland has not asked Jerome Ford to be an every-down back, but the running back is averaging over five yards per play, meaning he’s more than earned this opportunity to be showcased in the Cleveland offense.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland’s defense will be tested early and often as Philadelphia has a star running back in Saquon Barkley along with multiple strong receiving options.

That’s why the interior of the Browns’ defense needs a strong game, and that starts with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cleveland will need to stop both the short passes and runs out of the backfield to slow down the Eagles’ offensive attack, and that starts with Pro Bowler Owusu-Koramoah.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation