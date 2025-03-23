Jerome Baker Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns are signing a hometown kid.

Veteran linebacker Jerome Baker is returning home on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old attended Benedictine High School before committing to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he’s back in Ohio.

With that in mind, the team got him to record a hype video and a salute for the fans, and he raved about how excited he was to be back home.

“Man, it’s good to be home! Back in the land. And you already know, bout to be a dawg. Let’s do it,” Baker said.

The Browns need an insurance policy in case Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can’t play next season.

The Pro Bowler sustained a neck injury last season, and he was forced to spend the remainder of the season on Injured Reserve and has yet to be cleared to return to football activities.

Baker will now join the likes of Devin Bush, Jordan Hicks, Nathaniel Watson, and Mohamoud Diabate in the linebackers room.

The Browns also re-signed Bush after a brief tenure as an unrestricted free agent.

A 6-foot-2, 232-pound specimen out of Ohio State, the Miami Dolphins took him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career in South Beach before signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason.

The Seahawks traded him to the Tennessee Titans last season.

Baker started eight of ten games last season, and he logged 61 tackles, four passes defensed, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Throughout his career, he’s made 104 appearances (90 starts) and has logged 648 tackles, 49 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, 24.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and one fumble recovery.

