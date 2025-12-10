Browns Nation

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Jerry Jeudy Gushes About Browns Rookie

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Jerry Jeudy Gushes About Browns Rookie
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders might be getting the most attention for the Cleveland Browns, but he’s not the only player who has been performing well lately. In fact, he’s not the only rookie who has been making waves.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. just had a great game against the Tennessee Titans, even though the Browns lost. He has been impressing many fans and teammates throughout his rookie campaign, and Jerry Jeudy recently praised the young player.

“He’s a tight end that knows how to do it all. He’s a rookie, but he don’t really seem like a rookie by the way he understands the game and plays,” Jeudy said.

During the Week 14 loss to the Titans, Fannin caught eight passes for 114 yards. Those were career-highs for the young rookie, who has earned 65.6 yards per game while playing with Sanders.

For the season so far, Fannin has 619 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and has received 59 of his 85 targets. He is one of the several great rookies on the team who are giving many Browns fans hope about what will come next year.

The fact that Jeudy is playing so well when Sanders is in the game is even more encouraging and, once again, speaks to the youthful shift happening within the team. These two are finding a strong chemistry together, which could undoubtedly lead to great things for the Browns, even if this season isn’t the one they wanted.

Of course, earning the admiration of a seasoned vet like Jeudy is also a great thing because it’ll only help him earn more experience and wisdom while building a bond with the rest of the Cleveland roster.

Fannin was nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 14. That proves that it’s not just Jeudy and other members of the Browns who are paying close attention to the promising tight end.

Browns Nation