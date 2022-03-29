Jerry Jones Shares Why Cowboys Moved On From Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns were the outright winners in the Amari Cooper trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

It is still baffling why the Cowboys left Cooper go and did not find a way to create cap space to keep him on; his 2022 salary is $20 million.

They used Cooper’s salary to extend injured wide receiver Michael Gallup and put the franchise tag on the tight end, Dalton Schultz.

Jones was recently asked why the Cowboys decided to trade Cooper.

Spoiler alert: his answer is not particularly enlightening.

What Jones Said

He sounded like a typical businessman who uses a bunch of words to convey very little.

Jones said:

“We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on not returning WR Amari Cooper, who was due a $20M salary with $22M cap hit unless team restructured him: “We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 28, 2022

Apparently, Jones figures that a healthy and proven veteran receiver is not money well spent.

The Cowboys’ loss is the Browns’ gain.

Cooper’s trade went through before the blockbuster wide receiver trades with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

Now some are wondering if the Cowboys should have gotten more in exchange.

The Browns gave the Cowboys a fifth-round pick, and the teams swapped sixth-round picks.

I am still broiling over the Amari Cooper deal. The Chiefs get a 1 & 2 for Hill. Stephen Jones gets a 5 for Cooper? We need a real GM!

Yea — Brent Biles (@BrentBiles) March 23, 2022

Amari Cooper’s contract is honestly looking like a bargain now😂 (📷 : @catchtheblitz) pic.twitter.com/1QoJ8uc5gn — JPA Football  (@jpafootball) March 23, 2022

Cooper Gets A Warm Welcome In Cleveland

The Browns are thrilled to have him.

He is known for his outstanding route running abilities, and the Browns need a disciplined route runner on offense.

The #Browns now have one of the best route runners in the league WR Amari Cooper.pic.twitter.com/IIpbNJeqBQ — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) March 28, 2022

Cooper and Jakeem Grant join a young wide receivers room that consists of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Demetric Felton.

His work ethic and professionalism will serve as an excellent example to the younger players.

Ready 2️⃣ Work Amari Cooper’s new No. 2 Jersey is available now!https://t.co/vS4kfEyv2Z pic.twitter.com/MQ2CoJIb4w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 16, 2022

Conclusion

The Browns’ offense is going to be unrecognizable in 2022.

New players will lend to new schemes which everyone can agree will be a good thing.

As for the Cowboys, they will need to make up for Cooper’s production with their other players, or their fanbase will be even more disgusted about the Cooper trade.