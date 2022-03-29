Browns Nation

Jerry Jones Shares Why Cowboys Moved On From Amari Cooper

By

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were the outright winners in the Amari Cooper trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

It is still baffling why the Cowboys left Cooper go and did not find a way to create cap space to keep him on; his 2022 salary is $20 million.

They used Cooper’s salary to extend injured wide receiver Michael Gallup and put the franchise tag on the tight end, Dalton Schultz.

Jones was recently asked why the Cowboys decided to trade Cooper.

Spoiler alert: his answer is not particularly enlightening.

 

What Jones Said

He sounded like a typical businessman who uses a bunch of words to convey very little.

Jones said:

“We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent.”

Apparently, Jones figures that a healthy and proven veteran receiver is not money well spent.

The Cowboys’ loss is the Browns’ gain.

Cooper’s trade went through before the blockbuster wide receiver trades with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

Now some are wondering if the Cowboys should have gotten more in exchange.

The Browns gave the Cowboys a fifth-round pick, and the teams swapped sixth-round picks.

 

Cooper Gets A Warm Welcome In Cleveland

The Browns are thrilled to have him.

He is known for his outstanding route running abilities, and the Browns need a disciplined route runner on offense.

Cooper and Jakeem Grant join a young wide receivers room that consists of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Demetric Felton.

His work ethic and professionalism will serve as an excellent example to the younger players.

 

Conclusion

The Browns’ offense is going to be unrecognizable in 2022.

New players will lend to new schemes which everyone can agree will be a good thing.

As for the Cowboys, they will need to make up for Cooper’s production with their other players, or their fanbase will be even more disgusted about the Cooper trade.

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Comments

Comments

  1. Ron Cornett says

    the biggest question on mine and most of the other browns fans minds is will watson be put on suspension by the league. because if he is it seems that this season will be a wash and players we now have will not be here next year

    Reply

