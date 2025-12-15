Jets Have Fired Former Browns Coach

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going on the road in Week 15. They lost to the Chicago Bears in a game when they managed only nine first downs.

However, they weren’t the only ones who had a tough time. Former Browns assistant coach Steve Wilks fared even worse, which is why it’s not a surprise to see the New York Jets have made a significant move.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jets fired Wilks as their defensive coordinator following a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Jets fired their defensive coordinator Steve Wilks,” Schefter wrote on X.

Wilks’ defense gave up 48 points to the Jaguars. The Jets parted with Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, their two best defensive players, at the NFL trade deadline, but there was no way to justify this debacle.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn initially claimed that he wanted Wilks to continue running his system. The front office may not have felt the same way, as Wilks was let go just hours later.

Defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Harris will take over as defensive coordinator role for the final three games of the season. He will be in charge of calling plays, with Glenn also getting involved with the defense.

The Jets have given up the third-most points per game this season. They allowed the Jaguars to score on eight of their first nine possessions, and while this was already a lost season for the organization, it was clear that something needed to change.

