Jim Schwartz Believes 1 Browns Player Has ‘Found New Ways To Be Productive’

The Cleveland Browns know what defensive end Myles Garrett is capable of after seeing him succeed in his first seven seasons.

This year – his eighth in the league – has been just as impressive for Garrett despite the team’s 3-8 record.

Garrett has posted 10 sacks through his first 11 games, a stat that’s tied for third among all NFL pass-rushers this season.

In 2024, Garrett has had to pick his spots and press through game plans designed to make him ineffective.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes Garrett has found ways to produce despite those issues this season.

“He’s just done a good job of just being consistent and battling through some of the stuff that people do to him. A lot of chips and running away from him can cut a lot of productivity, but he’s still found a way to be productive even when the teams scheme against him,” Schwartz said on Friday.

Schwartz admitted that earlier this season Garrett’s missed practice time and foot issues made the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year “not look like himself.”

The defensive coordinator noted that Garrett’s impact on the game remains high despite the Browns’ opponents making him a “marked man” in 2024.

His production is particularly impressive considering Garrett has recorded no stats in two of his outings, and the defensive end has been held without a sack in more than half of his games thus far.

Garrett will have a chance to achieve a significant milestone on Monday night against the Denver Broncos as he needs just 1.5 sacks to become the youngest player ever to record his 100th career sack.

