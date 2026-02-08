Myles Garrett Reveals Key To Stopping Patriots In Super Bowl

Even with the Super Bowl LX spotlight shining on the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, one of the Cleveland Browns’ biggest stars is offering a simple blueprint for slowing down New England’s offense.

And it sounds very familiar.

Defensive end Myles Garrett recently shared his thoughts on how the Seahawks can disrupt the Patriots’ attack, and his answer was not complicated. It was not about exotic blitzes or tricky coverage disguises. It was about winning up front.

“Four man rush,” Garrett said. “If you can get a good four man rush against the Patriots, you could take them out. It’s just about how much pressure you can get on the interior.”

Garrett explained that consistent pressure with only four defenders changes everything. When a defensive line can collapse the pocket without sending extra rushers, the secondary can stay back in coverage and take away quick throws. That forces quarterbacks to hold the ball longer and make tighter window decisions.

By generating pressure with just four linemen, defenses avoid exposing themselves to big plays. Blitzing too often can leave holes in coverage. A dominant front four, however, lets the defense stay balanced and disciplined while still creating chaos in the backfield.

Garrett also made sure to acknowledge New England’s skill players, especially the run game.

“I’m not going to take anything away from their backs, they’ve been playing pretty well,” he said. “But if you can take them out the game, as you can see, the Broncos had a chance all the way down the stretch.”

In other words, control the line of scrimmage and force the Patriots to become one-dimensional.

His comments also highlight how valuable elite edge rushers remain in today’s NFL. While offenses get more creative every year, the fastest way to derail any game plan is still pressure.

For Browns fans watching the Super Bowl today, Garrett’s breakdown might feel like a reminder of what Cleveland already has in place. A dominant pass rusher who knows exactly how to wreck even the most prepared offenses.

If anyone understands how to stop an offense, it is Garrett. He has built his career on doing exactly that.

