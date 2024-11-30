Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Bo Nix

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup on Monday as they head to the Mile High City to face off against rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the 7-5 Denver Broncos, the team they are chasing for that elusive final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff race.

Nix started the season slowly but has recently found his rhythm, throwing for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions since the team’s 0-2 start.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently shared his thoughts on facing who could be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared what Schwartz said about Nix on X, with the DC praising the rookie by saying “He’s elusive back there, makes a lot of guys miss. Throws a really good deep ball. They do a good job playing to his strengths.”

Nix has thrown eight touchdowns over the last three games and is making a strong push for OROY.

He is gaining plenty of ground on fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels now that his Washington Commanders have lost three in a row.

Nix has developed incredible chemistry with his No. 1 receiver, Courtland Sutton, and Cleveland’s secondary will have its hands full trying to slow down this passing attack.

Myles Garrett has three sacks in two of his last three games and could be crucial in ensuring Nix doesn’t carve the Browns up like he has all his other recent opponents.

If the Browns have any hopes of still reaching the playoffs, they need to win this game on Monday.

