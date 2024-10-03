Nick Chubb Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson This Season

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of problems right now, but it all starts with their quarterback.

Of course, any quarterback would struggle behind a banged-up offensive line.

But even when given time to move, Watson’s play has been all over the place for the most part.

He’s literally stepping into pressure, and he’s struggled with accuracy.

Whether his issues outside of the field are being a distraction, the fact of the matter is that he’s not playing well.

Nonetheless, star RB Nick Chubb believes all players must step up.

When asked about Watson and his struggles this season, the star running back had his teammate’s back.

“He’s gonna go out there and give it his all every time he’s on the field,” Chubb said.

#Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson so far this season: pic.twitter.com/ThNtCTX7PT — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 3, 2024

Chubb stated that the team needed to do a better job to prepare and stay ready.

Notably, Chubb could be inching closer to a return, and that would obviously be a massive boost for this offense.

Even if he’s not the same player he used to be, and the offensive line will need to step up as well, Chubb’s presence opens up a lot for the offense.

As for doing more to help Watson, Amari Cooper’s drops have also held the passing game back, but most of their struggles can always be tracked back to No. 4.

