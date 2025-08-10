Joe Banner Calls Out ‘Joke’ Coverage Of Shedeur Sanders

After his impressive NFL debut, it’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has attracted a few new fans.

One that might catch Cleveland fans off guard is a former Browns executive.

Joe Banner took to social media to praise Sanders for his performance while also calling out media outlets for their coverage of the rookie signal-caller thus far.

“This Sanders story has just turned into a huger joke. The media is just not capable of an objective intelligent analysis. He did a few things pretty well and a few things not so well. Didn’t do bad and was ok overall. Some of the The headlines are a joke,” Banner posted on X.

Banner’s praise of Sanders was merited, especially after the quarterback finished his first NFL game throwing two touchdown passes and leading Cleveland to three total scores.

Sanders has received significant praise for his performance on Friday night, earning the start while his competition has been sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

The rookie is currently fourth on the team’s depth chart, but his performance in the team’s first preseason game may change that.

Banner has been a polarizing figure, coming to Cleveland during Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s early years with the NFL franchise.

The former CEO was with the Browns for less than two seasons, initially joining the franchise during the 2012 campaign.

In early 2014, Haslam announced that Banner was leaving the organization before the next campaign began.

