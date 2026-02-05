Joe Flacco Breaks Silence On Kevin Stefanski’s Future After Browns Exit

The Cleveland Browns are ready to start a new chapter, and so are the people they have recently cut ties with. Most notable is Kevin Stefanski, who was recently fired by the Browns after six seasons as their head coach.

Joe Flacco was there with Stefanski for some of his time, and he has good things to say about him.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Flacco stated that he’s excited to see what’s next for Stefanski now that he will be leading the Atlanta Falcons next season.

“Really? I mean, he was another one of those guys. He took Cleveland to the playoffs a couple of times, came in and had success right away. I think he’s probably like, that was his first head coaching job, and you learn as you go, and I think it’s going to be a good fresh start for him, and I’m excited to see what he can do,” Flacco said.

"I'm excited to see what Kevin Stefanski can do in Atlanta.. I think it will be a good fresh start for him"@JoeFlacco #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JcWy97A3Gg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

As Flacco said, he brought them to the playoffs and won Coach of the Year twice. That’s no fluke, and Stefanski is obviously a talented coach.

But it was clear at the end of this season that his relationship with the Browns was over, and both sides were ready to move on. That is exactly what happened, and Stefanski was hired by the Falcons just days later.

Flacco said that coaches learn as they go, and Stefanski certainly learned a few lessons during his six seasons in Cleveland. Now he is going to take all of that knowledge and attempt to find more success in Atlanta.

It’ll be a change of scenery for Stefanski, but he will probably bring his same style of coaching to Atlanta. During his time leading the team, the Browns went 45-56.

Things didn’t end well, but most people agree that Stefanski may have more success ahead of him.

