Unexpected Browns Rookie Making A Roster Push

Training camp produces its share of unexpected storylines each summer. In Cleveland Browns camp, one undrafted wide receiver has emerged as a genuine surprise.

Gage Larvadain arrived after rookie minicamp with little fanfare but has steadily built momentum through consistent performances.

Browns insider Tony Grossi recently highlighted Larvadain as a legitimate candidate to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Larvadain took an unconventional route to reach this point. He began his college career at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to Miami of Ohio.

His final stop came at South Carolina, where he recorded 223 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

Standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds, he went undrafted but has used his quickness and route precision to create opportunities.

The timing has worked in his favor. David Bell remains sidelined while Diontae Johnson continues working back to full speed.

Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman appear secure in their roles, with Jamari Thrash and DeAndre Carter occupying the next level.

This leaves several roster spots available for competition.

Larvadain has caught attention with his slot versatility and special teams contributions. His developing rapport with multiple quarterbacks has also impressed coaches watching from the sidelines.

The undrafted receiver faces important tests ahead with joint practices and preseason games approaching.

Cleveland has a history of finding undrafted gems who contribute meaningful snaps.

If Larvadain maintains his current trajectory through the remaining camp sessions, he could become the latest example of that trend continuing in Ohio.

