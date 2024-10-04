Kevin Stefanski Has ‘Decent Idea’ Who Will Play LT Against Commanders

Heading into Week 5, the Cleveland Browns have had a revolving door on their offensive line due to injuries.

Neither tackles Jack Conklin nor Jedrick Wills played last week against Las Vegas, and Wills has logged just one game and 40 snaps total against the New York Giants while Conklin has been ruled out of every contest to date.

Now, reserve James Hudson – the left tackle who took Wills’ spot in the starting rotation in three of those four contests – is out this week against the Washington Commanders, creating a void in the starting lineup.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared head coach Kevin Stefanski’s thoughts about the situation on X as the fifth-year coach left open who would play in that position.

“We have a decent idea,” Stefanski said as to who would play the left tackle position, adding, “Got to make sure every day you’re seeing how they respond to practice.”

Dawand Jones – who has started in place of Conklin multiple times since the veteran tackle went down last year – has been the right tackle to start the season in all four contests.

He could also be making the switch to left tackle this week should Conklin be able to return and Wills cannot, as analyst Justin Cooper alluded to in an X post.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski says that there is potential of Jack Conklin going back to right tackle Sunday against the Commanders,” Cooper wrote.

If Wills is ready to go, that could potentially leave Jones out of the starting lineup altogether.

The Browns play at the Commanders for the second straight road contest on Sunday at 1 p.m.

