Joe Haden Doesn’t Hold Back About Browns’ Game Plan For Final Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns will play in their final preseason game late Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks, facing off against the NFC West team in their last tuneup before preparing for their regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

For over a week, head coach Kevin Stefanski has declared that quarterback Deshaun Watson – who has been held out for both of the team’s other preseason contests – would suit up against the Seahawks to make an abbreviated appearance.

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden has some thoughts on that.

Analyst Nick Camino shared the former first-round draft pick’s thoughts on Twitter as Haden did not hold back on Stefanski’s decision to play the starters against Seattle in the final preseason game.

“When told about the team’s third and final preseason game at 10:00 p.m. ET in Seattle he paused and said, ‘That doesn’t sound like a starters trip,'” Camino wrote on Twitter.

Haden – who finished his career with Pittsburgh in 2021 – has plenty of experience preparing for the regular season after playing 12 years in the NFL.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback earned three Pro Bowl berths during his illustrious professional career.

Haden recorded 29 interceptions in 158 games, finishing with seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in addition to 615 tackles.

After the 2016 season, Haden left Cleveland to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, staying with the rival AFC North squad for five more years before his retirement.

Haden was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after playing for the University of Florida from 2007 until 2009.

