Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

By

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

One of the enduring symbols for the Cleveland Browns is the Dawg Pound, the cheering section located behind the east end zone at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

It is where some of the team’s rowdiest fans sit during home games and have given it a reputation for having some of the NFL’s most loyal and raucous fans.

The Browns have released a few candidates for their new dog logo, and Joe Haden, their former star cornerback, has a clear opinion of which one should get the final approval.

The history of the Dawg Pound goes back to the mid-1980s when cornerback Hanford Dixon called his defensive teammates “Dawgs” for motivation, and during training camp, the front seven would bark when someone notched a sack on the team’s quarterback.

Fans in attendance would bark with them, and with that, the Dawg Pound was born.

Fans are hoping there will be lots of barking next season, as the Browns struggled defensively last season and need to upgrade on that side of the football.

The additions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should result in opposing quarterbacks being pressured more often, not to mention an improvement in Cleveland’s rushing defense.

In 2022, they ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

If their defense holds up, they should be a legitimate playoff contender, because their offense looks potent thanks to quarterback Deshaun Watson, star running back Nick Chubb, and their wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

