Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

One of the enduring symbols for the Cleveland Browns is the Dawg Pound, the cheering section located behind the east end zone at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

It is where some of the team’s rowdiest fans sit during home games and have given it a reputation for having some of the NFL’s most loyal and raucous fans.

The Browns have released a few candidates for their new dog logo, and Joe Haden, their former star cornerback, has a clear opinion of which one should get the final approval.

Bottom right goes Hard!!! https://t.co/sHAiFOR5Bo — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) May 8, 2023

The history of the Dawg Pound goes back to the mid-1980s when cornerback Hanford Dixon called his defensive teammates “Dawgs” for motivation, and during training camp, the front seven would bark when someone notched a sack on the team’s quarterback.

Fans in attendance would bark with them, and with that, the Dawg Pound was born.

Fans are hoping there will be lots of barking next season, as the Browns struggled defensively last season and need to upgrade on that side of the football.

The additions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should result in opposing quarterbacks being pressured more often, not to mention an improvement in Cleveland’s rushing defense.

In 2022, they ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

If their defense holds up, they should be a legitimate playoff contender, because their offense looks potent thanks to quarterback Deshaun Watson, star running back Nick Chubb, and their wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore.