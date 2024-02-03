Browns Nation

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of ‘Glue Guy’ On Coaching Staff

By

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

In an off-season that has been marked by numerous moves on the coaching staff, the Cleveland Browns are sparking controversy once again in the sports world.

Among the coaches and personnel that the Browns decided to part ways with, they have moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

While Van Pelt didn’t handle the in-game play-calling duties, he was viewed by many as a great all around coach, particularly when it comes to quarterbacks.

And, according to at least one sports analyst, Albert Breer, Van Pelt was also the glue of the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball (via NBC Sports Boston on Twitter.)

According to Breer, it seems like sheer lunacy that the Browns would fire an offensive coordinator who helped them win 11 games with five different starting quarterbacks, not to mention numerous other backups.

Breer contends that the ultimate decision to part ways with Van Pelt wasn’t that of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Instead, he believes that the decision to fire Van Pelt came from ownership and higher-ups within the Browns organization due to a lack of progress in Deshaun Watson.

It’s a decision that Breer thinks will come back to haunt the Browns, as Van Pelt’s value to the team went beyond what we saw on the field.

Since being fired, Van Pelt has been picked up by the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator.

He joins a revamped Patriot’s coaching staff that will attempt to move on from the Bill Belichick era, led by first-season head coach Jerod Mayo.

