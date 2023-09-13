Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

By

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Anyone receiving praise from former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas should treat it as a confidence-booster.

After all, he is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played an NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps.

He became a six-time First-Team All-Pro and a ten-time Pro Bowler through those reps.

That said, rookie right tackle Dawand Jones must feel good about himself after receiving praise from the Browns legend.

In an article by cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Thomas said about Jones:

“The thing that impressed me the most was just the mindset that he had and the commitment that he had to be great. You don’t always see that with guys that are big and talented. Sometimes those guys don’t really want to be great as much as they just became great because of their God-given abilities. But Dawand really seems to have the ‘it’ that he wants to be great.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will have Jones starting at right tackle moving forward after Jack Conklin suffered season-ending ACL and MCL tears.

He will have his hands full because the Pittsburgh Steelers are standing in their way to a 2-0 start for the first time since 1993.

The Steelers have T.J. Watt, who became the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year after tying the single-season sack record (22.5).

The Browns selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played four seasons at Ohio State, becoming a 2022 First-Team All-American and two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten member.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

22 mins ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz's Mentality

2 hours ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns HC Explains Joe Burrow's Week 1 Struggles

4 hours ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Tony Rizzo Makes A Clear Statement On Browns-Steelers Matchup

5 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

7 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

8 hours ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

1 day ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sent A Big Message After Week 1 Win

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Was In Win Over Bengals

3 days ago

Analyst Sends Fiery Message To Browns Ahead Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Inspiring Video Ahead Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Talks About The Importance Of Having A Fast Start

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With “Chip On Their Shoulder”

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals At Browns Game Predictions For Week 1

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Grossi Names 2 Key Browns Players Against Bengals

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Explains Why Browns Pursued Veterans This Year

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments On Browns

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Notes The Importance Of Beating The Bengals

5 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball as Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to make the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments

5 days ago

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

No more pages to load