Joe Thomas Uses 2 Words To Describe Browns’ Season

Joe Thomas’s loyalty to the Cleveland Browns spanned an entire 11-year career until his retirement in March 2018.

Despite weathering countless storms with the team through a dismal 48-128 record between 2007 and 2017, Thomas never got to experience playoff football.

Now, watching the Browns stumble to a 2-7 record in 2024 has left the former offensive tackle more frustrated than ever before.

Speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Thomas painted a stark picture of the Browns’ current struggles.

The disappointment runs deeper than just wins and losses – it’s about shattered expectations. Cleveland entered the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, a topic that dominated conversations throughout the city.

Those championship dreams have since evaporated into thin air.

“It’s just been beyond frustrating because expectations were up here, and they’re struggling to beat bad teams. I mean, they are a bad team, really,” Thomas expressed.

“I think it’s frustrating because there’s not a clear direction. Because of the salary that the quarterback has — Deshaun Watson — you don’t know what you can do.”

The contrast between seasons makes the current situation even more bitter.

Last year’s playoff run with Joe Flacco at quarterback had raised hopes for 2024, especially with the roster largely intact.

Conventional wisdom suggested the team would take steps forward, building on their previous success with improved quarterback play.

Thomas even delved into the complex predicament facing the Browns.

Moving on from Deshaun Watson presents its own challenges, particularly with the 2025 NFL Draft lacking standout quarterback prospects.

The organization faces a crossroads: undertake a complete rebuild or treat 2024 as an anomaly and make minor adjustments despite salary cap constraints.

The season’s trajectory took a sharp downturn after Watson’s return to the starting lineup.

Initial optimism quickly faded as Watson struggled on the field before an Achilles injury in Week 7 derailed his season.

